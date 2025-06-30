China lifts seafood ban on Japan after nearly two years

China has officially lifted its ban on Japanese seafood imports, nearly two years after halting them due to concerns over wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant. The ban, which began in August 2023, had seriously impacted Japan’s scallop and sea cucumber industries, especially since China was the biggest buyer of Japanese seafood.

The Chinese customs agency announced on Sunday that imports from most Japanese regions would now resume. However, the ban still applies to seafood from 10 out of Japan’s 47 prefectures, including Fukushima and surrounding areas. All seafood imports will now require strict documentation, including health and radiation safety certificates.

This move comes as both China and Japan aim to improve diplomatic and trade ties, especially amid economic uncertainty caused by rising American tariffs under President Donald Trump. Japan also allowed China to independently test the wastewater, and Chinese officials confirmed that no abnormalities were found during the sampling.

Japanese officials welcomed the decision. Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi called it a “major turning point,” emphasizing seafood’s vital role in Japan’s export economy. Still, seafood companies must reapply for export licenses, and the speed of resuming shipments will depend on the re-registration process.

While China still opposes the wastewater discharge, it said that current decisions were made based on scientific evidence. Japan, on the other hand, continues to defend its wastewater treatment and release plan, claiming it meets international safety standards and has minimal environmental risk.

Japanese government spokesperson Kazuhiko Aoki said they would push for the full removal of the remaining restrictions. He added that although exporters had found other markets during the ban, sea cucumber sales in China are expected to recover significantly.