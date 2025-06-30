Chemical factory blast in India kills 12, rescue operation underway

A deadly explosion at a chemical factory in India’s Telangana state killed at least 12 people on Monday, with rescue teams continuing to search through the rubble for more victims.

The blast occurred in Sangareddy city, turning large sections of the building into debris. “We have recovered 12 bodies so far,” said B. Nageshwara Rao, a district fire officer at the site. He confirmed that the search operation is ongoing.

Several workers were injured in the incident, some of whom were trapped under the debris. They are now being treated at nearby hospitals. The exact number of injured has not yet been confirmed.

Industrial accidents like this are not uncommon in India. Experts often blame poor safety practices, weak regulations, and outdated infrastructure for such repeated disasters across the country.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed deep sorrow over the incident, saying the loss of lives was heartbreaking. Labour Minister Vivek Venkataswamy assured that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the explosion.

Meanwhile, visuals aired on Indian television showed thick black smoke billowing into the sky as emergency teams rushed to the scene. Authorities say rescue efforts will continue until the site is fully cleared.