Rainfall rises: India sees early monsoon boost, farmers gear up

India is expected to receive above-average monsoon rains in July, following a 9% higher-than-normal rainfall in June, officials said Monday. The monsoon season, running from June to September, is crucial for India’s $4 trillion economy as it provides nearly 70% of the country’s annual rainfall. This water supports agriculture, replenishes reservoirs, and sustains millions of farmers.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general of the India Meteorological Department, said most parts of India—except northeastern states and southern Tamil Nadu and Kerala—are likely to get over 106% of their long-term average rainfall in July. Key agricultural states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and the rice-growing northern and eastern states will benefit from this favorable outlook.

The early and abundant monsoon rains helped farmers accelerate planting of summer crops such as rice, cotton, soybeans, corn, and sugarcane. By Monday, 26.2 million hectares were planted, an 11.3% increase compared to last year. Rice planting alone rose to 3.5 million hectares, up from 2.4 million the previous year, while oilseed planting also increased.

Experts note that good July rainfall is critical for healthy summer crop growth and strong yields. Improved soil moisture due to recent rains is expected to further boost planting activities across the country in the coming weeks.

The early monsoon arrival and above-average rains have not only brightened prospects for Indian farmers but also suggest similar patterns for neighboring countries like Pakistan and Nepal, helping to ease regional agricultural concerns.