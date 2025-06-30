PTI-SIC demands full signed order in reserved seats case

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its ally, Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), have urged the Supreme Court to release a written order in the reserved seats case signed by all 12 judges of the Constitutional Bench. This request follows the court’s recent ruling that disqualified PTI from seats reserved for women and minorities in national and provincial assemblies.

The case verdict was announced on June 27 by a 10-member bench headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan. Originally, 13 judges were to hear the review petitions, but two judges, Justice Ayesha Malik and Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, dismissed all petitions on the first hearing day. Justice Salahuddin Panhwar also recused himself from the bench, which complicated the signing process.

PTI and SIC have highlighted that the short order issued on June 27 lacks signatures from Justice Ayesha Malik and Justice Abbasi. Moreover, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail reportedly issued a dissenting note, while Justices Mazhar and Hasan Azhar held separate opinions, adding to the case’s complexity.

Barrister Hamid Khan, representing SIC, emphasized that having all 12 judges’ signatures on the order is a matter of public interest and fundamental rights. He argued that the full signed judgment would be more effective and transparent for the public and stakeholders.

PTI’s Salman Akram Raja wrote to the Supreme Court registrar, requesting certified copies of the individual decisions of all judges involved in the reserved seats case. He pointed out that the short order currently available carries only 10 signatures, which does not reflect the full bench’s view.

The PTI and SIC hope that the Supreme Court will comply with their demand before the next hearing, ensuring complete transparency and clarity in this highly sensitive and impactful legal matter.