Live snakes found on plane to India for third time in june

Indian customs officers at Mumbai’s international airport have once again intercepted a passenger arriving from Thailand carrying live snakes. This recent seizure involved 16 snakes and marks the third significant wildlife smuggling bust at the airport in just one month. The reptiles, mostly non-venomous or mildly venomous species frequently sold in the exotic pet market, included garter snakes, a rhino rat snake, and a Kenyan sand boa.

The passenger was promptly arrested, and the customs agency confirmed that further investigations are underway to uncover any broader trafficking networks involved. Earlier this month, customs officials stopped another traveler smuggling dozens of venomous vipers, also from Thailand.

Shortly after, authorities seized 100 live animals including lizards, sunbirds, and tree-climbing possums from a third passenger, highlighting a rising trend in illegal wildlife trade.

Wildlife trafficking monitoring organization Traffic has raised alarms about the growing scale of animal smuggling driven by demand for exotic pets. Over the past three and a half years, customs along the Thailand-India air route have confiscated more than 7,000 animals, both dead and alive. This extensive seizure record reveals a persistent and troubling wildlife trafficking network targeting India.

The Mumbai customs department continues to strengthen security measures, including improved inspections and increased surveillance, to combat this illegal trade and protect endangered species. Officials urge passengers to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to help curb wildlife crime.