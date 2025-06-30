PTI mandate was stolen, system under attack: Sheikh Waqas

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sheikh Waqas Akram on Monday alleged that PTI’s electoral mandate was stolen in the February 8, 2024 elections, claiming the system has been crippled by injustice and manipulation.

While addressing a press conference, Akram accused authorities of distributing reserved seats as political rewards, sidelining the Constitution and justice. He said opposition voices were being silenced and speaking the truth was now considered a crime in Pakistan.

He strongly criticized the current political setup, stating that although PTI won 180 seats, a party with just 17 seats was handed the government. He described this as a complete collapse of democratic and judicial institutions.

Highlighting recent events in the Punjab Assembly, Akram said 26 PTI members were banned from the budget session and fines worth Rs 2 million were unfairly imposed on 10 lawmakers. He condemned these measures as targeted political revenge.

He also expressed concern over the treatment of PTI’s founding leader, stating that visitors are kept waiting outside Adiala Jail until their meeting time runs out. “The world is watching the injustice against Pakistan’s most popular leader,” he said.

Akram concluded by criticizing ongoing terrorism cases against PTI lawmakers since May 9. He called the Punjab Assembly Speaker’s actions unacceptable and vowed to continue fighting through legal and constitutional channels to expose the ongoing political and judicial crisis.