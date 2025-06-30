Mango theft shocks multan as 150 maunds stolen in one night

MULTAN – A major mango theft in the Nawabpur area of Multan has alarmed local residents after nearly 150 maunds of mangoes were stolen in a coordinated overnight heist from four different orchards.

According to police, the incident took place during the night between June 27 and 28. The stolen mangoes are estimated to be worth over Rs 900,000. In response, local residents managed to catch one suspect, identified as Aqib Kalro, and handed him over to the police.

Eyewitnesses said police from the DHA station arrived at the scene and recovered a large quantity of mangoes. However, the case took a controversial turn when police only registered an FIR for 25 maunds of stolen mangoes, ignoring the claims from the other three orchard owners.

This partial registration of the theft led to anger and frustration among the affected orchard owners, who accused the local SHO of pressuring them to settle the matter privately rather than pursue legal action.

Furthermore, the victims reported receiving serious threats from those involved in the crime. They have appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and the IG Punjab to take urgent notice and provide protection.

This incident has sparked serious concerns about agricultural theft and raised questions about police transparency and fairness. Locals are demanding strict action and proper investigation to ensure justice is served and such crimes are prevented in the future.