Pakistan nets another victory: Japan falls 79-39 in South Korea

Pakistan continued its strong performance at the Asian Youth Netball Championship in South Korea by defeating Japan 79-39 on Monday. This was the team’s fourth straight win, keeping them at the top of Pool B with 8 points. The match took place at Jeonju Hwasan Gymnasium, where Pakistan led from the start and maintained control until the end.

The team dominated all four quarters. They were ahead 16-9 in the first quarter and extended the lead to 39-17 by halftime. In the third quarter, Pakistan surged to 60-26, ending the match with a final score of 79-39. This consistent lead showed the team’s excellent coordination and focus throughout the game.

Several players stood out in the match. Leya Raza Shah, Alisha Naveed, Haleema, and Sarina Hussain made key contributions. Other top performers included Jasmine Farooq, Farah Rasheed, Amani, Parisa, Sumayya Ahmed, and Alina. Together, they worked as a strong unit and delivered a well-earned victory for Pakistan.

Officials from the Pakistan Netball Federation praised the team’s efforts. Chairman Mudassar Arain, President Samreen Malik, and Secretary General Muhammad Riaz congratulated the players. They also noted the team’s improvement with each game and appreciated their sportsmanship and teamwork.

Pakistan will now face the Maldives in their next match. Earlier, they defeated Saudi Arabia 71-15, Chinese Taipei 56-32, and South Korea 91-6. The championship runs from June 27 to July 4 and includes teams from across Asia. With each win, Pakistan moves closer to securing a place in the semifinals.