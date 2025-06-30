Court reinstates Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum as HEC executive director

ISLAMABAD – The court has reinstated Professor Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum as the Executive Director of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) after suspending his termination orders issued earlier this year.

According to the interim ruling, the civil judge declared Dr. Qayyum’s dismissal to be unlawful and stated that it did not follow the proper legal procedure outlined in Section 21 of the HEC Ordinance. As a result, his termination has been suspended until the case is fully heard.

The court emphasized that legal requirements must be fulfilled before removing someone from a public position. Until the final hearing takes place, Dr. Qayyum will continue serving as the Executive Director of HEC.

Moreover, the court found that the termination orders issued on May 21, 2025, were apparently unlawful and should remain suspended until the next hearing. This decision provides temporary relief to Dr. Qayyum and allows him to resume his duties.

All parties involved in the case have been issued notices, and the next hearing is scheduled for July 16, 2025. The case will further examine the legality and procedural fairness of Dr. Qayyum’s removal.

This development marks a significant turn in the administrative affairs of the HEC and brings attention to the importance of due legal process in decisions involving top-level educational leadership.