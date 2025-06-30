Asia cup 2025: India hosts, but Dubai confirmed as venue

Cricket fans finally know where the Asia Cup 2025 will be played. Set for September, the tournament will follow the T20 format and, while India remains the official host, Dubai has been chosen as the venue. Sources say planning is now underway and formal details will soon be announced.

The decision to move the action to Dubai follows past precedent when tournaments coincided with diplomatic tensions. Holding the Asia Cup at a neutral venue ensures that India and Pakistan, the continent’s biggest rivals, can participate without logistical or diplomatic challenges.

In addition to the main event, discussions are in progress for a pre-Asia Cup tri-nation series featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the UAE. The series aims to help participating teams sharpen their skills and finalise their squads ahead of the main tournament.

The Asia Cup will feature six teams in the T20 setup, offering fans a fast-paced cricket spectacle before the upcoming T20 World Cup. With matches set in Dubai, organizers hope for smooth scheduling, strong spectator turnout, and a vibrant cricketing atmosphere.