“No movies during muharram,” Imran Abbas stands for sacred respect

As the Islamic month of Muharram begins—a period marked by deep mourning and spiritual reflection—Pakistani actor Imran Abbas has voiced his concern over the release of films during this sacred time. His call comes after the release of Sardaar Ji 3 on the very first day of Muharram, a move he believes undermines the reverence due to this holy month.

Taking to social media, Abbas reminded followers that sacred months like Muharram, Rabiul Awwal, and Ramazan have historically been observed with respect and solemnity. He recalled how Pakistan Television (PTV) traditionally aired music-free programming during Muharram’s first 10 days leading up to Ashura—the day commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Husain (RA) at Karbala.

Abbas criticized the growing trend of treating Muharram as a leisure period, noting that people often take holidays and attend music or dance events even during the most sacred days. He warned that if this continues, the spiritual significance of Muharram may eventually be overshadowed by celebrations, including parties on the first day of the Islamic New Year.

While acknowledging that the Sardaar Ji 3 cast had fulfilled their professional duties, Abbas urged industry authorities to have postponed the release by a few days, noting that such a delay would not harm the film’s success but would honor the sentiments of millions observing the month.

Veteran actress Sakina Samo supported Abbas, lamenting the loss of spiritual mindfulness in modern society and stressing the importance of educating future generations about Muharram’s legacy of sacrifice and resistance against oppression. Actor Shaan Baig also echoed these concerns, emphasizing that all Muslims, regardless of sect, should treat Muharram with dignity.