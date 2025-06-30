Khawaja Asif blames KP government for failing to prevent Swat tragedy

SIALKOT – Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has expressed deep sorrow over the Swat tragedy, saying there are no words to fully describe the pain caused by the incident. He offered condolences to the families of the victims while speaking to the media.

Asif criticized the rescue operations, saying children drowned in front of their mothers because rescuers lacked proper equipment. He called this a clear failure, adding that such incidents have happened before due to poor rescue preparedness.

He shared that victims’ families do not want anyone to be held accountable or punished for the tragedy. They believe the deaths were destined and have even asked that dismissed officers be reinstated, showing their acceptance of the loss.

The minister strongly condemned the negligence and said accidents are acts of God, but emphasized that the government took no preventive measures to avoid such disasters. He called for better safety steps to protect the public.

When asked about political responsibility, Asif avoided political debate but stressed that rulers must understand their duties seriously. He said governance is difficult and requires prioritizing public welfare over personal or political interests.

Finally, he urged all leaders to protect the people and warned that ignoring public safety is unacceptable. His remarks highlight the urgent need for improved disaster management in the region.