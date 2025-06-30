JAKARTA – In a rare and candid admission, an Indian defence official confirmed that India lost warplanes to Pakistan during a major aerial clash in May 2025. Captain Shiv Kumar of the Indian Navy revealed the losses while speaking at a seminar in Jakarta.

Captain Kumar acknowledged that the Pakistan Air Force successfully shot down Indian jets in what has been described as the largest dogfight since World War II. However, he did not specify the exact number of aircraft lost, saying the figures were lower than widely reported.

He blamed the losses on “political constraints” imposed by India’s civilian leadership. According to Kumar, orders were given to avoid targeting Pakistani military sites, which gave Pakistan a tactical advantage during the conflict.

This admission marks a rare moment of transparency from an Indian military official, breaking the usual silence on such sensitive matters. The revelation has triggered significant political backlash within India, with critics questioning the leadership’s decisions.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has maintained its stance of defending its airspace and achieving operational success during the skirmish. The conflict remains a sensitive issue between the two countries, which continue to have tense relations.

As the debate unfolds, this official acknowledgment adds a new dimension to the ongoing discussions about military strategy and political influence in India’s defence decisions.