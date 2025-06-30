Bangladesh orders striking tax workers to resume duties as port disruptions grow

DHAKA – The Bangladesh government has ordered tax and customs officials to immediately return to work after a two-day nationwide strike disrupted key operations, including customs services at Chittagong Port. The strike has stalled import-export activities and raised alarm among business leaders.

In an official statement on Sunday, the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus declared all jobs under the National Board of Revenue (NBR) as essential services. It warned of strict action against those refusing to comply, stating that continued disruptions threaten national interests and economic stability.

The strike began after the government dissolved the NBR on May 12 and introduced new revenue divisions. Officials claim the restructuring risks job security and reduces institutional independence. They are demanding reforms to the new system and the resignation of the current NBR chairman.

Although the government insists the changes are necessary to modernize tax collection and improve efficiency, the decision has sparked unrest. On Saturday, striking employees launched a full-scale shutdown, paralyzing tax services across the country.

Business leaders have voiced concern, warning that prolonged disruptions could weaken supply chains, delay revenue collection, and further damage investor confidence. The country’s economy is already under pressure from inflation and declining foreign reserves.

The Yunus administration, which took power following student-led protests that forced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina into exile, now faces growing unrest. Resolving the tax workers’ crisis is likely to be its first major test in stabilizing governance.