Canada cancels digital tax on US tech giants to save trade talks

OTTAWA – In a last-minute move, Canada scrapped its planned digital services tax targeting American tech companies just hours before it was set to take effect. The decision aims to ease tensions with the United States and revive stalled trade negotiations between the two countries.

The 3% tax would have applied to digital revenues earned from Canadian users by large tech firms making over $20 million annually, retroactive to 2022. It was expected to impact major US companies like Amazon, Google, Meta, and Apple.

US President Donald Trump had fiercely opposed the tax, calling it a “blatant attack” on American businesses. After abruptly halting trade talks last week, he warned on Sunday of possible new tariffs on Canadian goods within days, raising fears of another trade war.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Trump are now set to resume trade talks, with a deadline to finalize a new agreement by July 21. Canada’s finance ministry confirmed that no tax collection will take place, and Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne will introduce legislation to repeal the Digital Services Tax Act.

Canada had originally introduced the tax in 2020, arguing that foreign digital companies were not paying their fair share of taxes despite large earnings from Canadian consumers. However, Ottawa has maintained that a global agreement on digital taxation is preferable to unilateral action.

Markets reacted positively to the news, with stock index futures rising and optimism spilling into Asian markets. Canada remains the largest buyer of US exports and the second-biggest US trading partner, highlighting the importance of maintaining stable trade ties between the two nations.