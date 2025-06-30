Trump threatens to cut funds if Zohran Mamdani becomes New York mayor

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that if Zohran Mamdani becomes the next mayor of New York City, the federal government will not provide funds to the city. In a recent TV interview, Trump said Mamdani is a “pure communist” and claimed his leadership would be dangerous for New York’s future.

Trump further added that if Mamdani wins the election and he himself becomes president again, Mamdani would have to “do the right thing” or else New York will receive no financial support. This bold statement has sparked major political debate across the country.

Zohran Mamdani, 33, recently won the Democratic primary for New York City’s mayoral race. If he wins the final election in November 2025, he will become the city’s first Muslim and South Asian mayor. He currently serves as a member of the New York State Assembly, representing Queens’ 36th District since 2021.

Born in Uganda to a Gujarati Muslim father, Mamdani is the first South Asian man and third Muslim to serve in the New York State Assembly. His background and bold political positions have gained attention, especially among young and progressive voters.

His viral social media campaign, short videos, and firm stance on social justice issues have shaken the traditional political system. Notably, Mamdani has openly criticized Israeli attacks on Gaza and strongly voiced support for Palestinian rights, which has made him popular among human rights advocates.

As the mayoral race heats up, Trump’s threats have only intensified the spotlight on Mamdani’s campaign. Political analysts believe these attacks may boost his support even further, especially among voters seeking change and diverse leadership in one of the world’s most influential cities.