PM launches power app to curb overbilling, abolishes PTV fee

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday formally inaugurated the ‘Apna Meter, Apna Reading’ power smart mobile application – an initiative aimed at promoting transparency in the billing process by allowing consumers to take their own meter readings and send them to their respective power companies.

The initiative aims to phase out the role of meter readers in power distribution companies (Discos) across the country amid frustration by power consumers. The current pro rata system removes electricity consumers from the ‘protected category’ or pushes them into the next slab, leading to higher bills.

Speaking at a ceremony to launch the app, the prime minister said the initiative is a revolutionary step undertaken by the government as part of power sector reforms over the past year.

“We implemented reforms in the power sector, but we have a long way to go. We brought merit-based appointments to the boards of Discos, and took strong action against the corrupt mafia,” he said.

PM Shehbaz said that the minister of energy made stringent efforts and held tough negotiations with independent power producers (IPP) that eventually led to reduction in electricity prices by Rs7.5 per unit.

“We settled circular debt after negotiations with banks. When global oil prices were falling, we took advantage and reduced electricity prices,” he said, adding that despite concerns, the government made the tough decision to rebase prices and not pass the burden to consumers.

The prime minister announced that the Pakistan Television (PTV) fee will be abolished from electricity bills. Consumers are currently charged Rs35 monthly PTV fee through electricity bills.

PM Shehbaz said the biggest challenge is power theft worth Rs500bn annually, and efforts are being made to curb the menace.

He reaffirmed that the government will not discourage solar power as it is the cheapest form of electricity. “Pakistan is one of the countries with the largest growth in solar energy production,” he said.

He said the main beneficiary of this app will be the power consumers. “It is a revolutionary technology, it will benefit every consumer in every home,” adding that the power division should raise awareness among consumers to use the app, which has been introduced in five languages.