ANP demands FIR against KP CM on Swat tragedy

The Awami National Party here Sunday demanded registration of FIR against Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over sheer negligence on drowning of tourists in River Swat.

Engr Ihsanullah Khan, the central spokesperson of the Awami National Party (ANP), has expressed deep concern over the current situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the tragic incident in Swat.

He claimed that despite holding power for twelve years, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has failed to fully restore the province’s administrative machinery.

This failure of the provincial administration has become a major obstacle in resolving the basic problems of the people, causing immense hardships for the population.

In a statement, he said that during its tenure, the ANP provided financial and administrative autonomy to the province through the 18th Constitutional Amendment and the NFC Award.

As a result, there was a substantial increase in the provincial budget, which enabled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to acquire ample resources for development and public welfare.

Unfortunately, he alleged that the PTI government wasted these resources on mismanagement, corruption, and political theatrics instead of using them for the people’s benefit. Consequently, the public has not received the benefits they rightfully deserved.

He further said that crucial institutions like Rescue 1122-established to protect lives and property-were also used by PTI for political activities. This institution has now become non-functional and is unable to meet public expectations during emergencies.

The incident in Swat is a clear example of how the provincial government’s incompetence and mismanagement have weakened key institutions.

Tourism is a vital pillar of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s economy, providing employment opportunities to locals. However, the provincial government’s failure to ensure the safety of tourists at tourist sites is severely damaging this important sector. If immediate steps are not taken to ensure tourist safety and improve infrastructure, this sector too will be at serious risk, causing irreparable damage to the local economy.

He emphasized that the 18th Constitutional Amendment not only gave provinces autonomy but also introduced a fair system of resource distribution.

Under this amendment, provincial governments were responsible for transferring these resources to local governments to directly benefit the people. Sadly, the PTI government completely failed to fulfill this vital responsibility.

Instead of empowering local governments, unfair distribution of resources and mismanagement dealt a severe blow to the province’s development.

The ANP leader said the recent Swat incident has once again exposed PTI’s incompetence. ANP demands that the provincial government immediately review its policies, restore the administrative machinery, and use public resources transparently for the welfare of the people.

The ANP pledges to always raise its voice for the rights and welfare of the people and continue playing its role in putting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the path of progress.

The ANP leader also expresses deep condolences to the government and people of Punjab, stating that the victims were guests in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the incompetent PTI government failed to ensure their safety.

Moreover, he claimed that the way PTI has fostered a moral decline in society, creating an ethical crisis, shows that there is no place for morality in this party or its leadership.

“We also apologize for the fact that the deceased were transported in municipal vehicles, a practice that goes against the traditions of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and puts the province’s cultural values at stake.”

While expressing concern over the Swat tragedy, the ANP has demanded the registration of an FIR against Ali Amin Gandapur.