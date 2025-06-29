Peace committee leader among 3 gunned down in Lakki Marwat

The leader of a peace committee and two of his companions were shot dead by terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat district on Sunday, according to police officials.

The incident reflects the escalating militant presence in Lakki Marwat, where attacks have become more frequent in recent months despite ongoing efforts by local peace committees to maintain order and resist terrorist influence.

Shahid Khan, a spokesperson for Lakki Marwat police, told the media that the head of the Shahab Khel peace committee was heading to Qabol Khel when he was attacked in the Kara Wanda area.

“The peace committee chief Ghulam Dastagir alias Fauji and his friends Saleem Khan and Salahuddin were killed,” Shahid told the media. “A search operation was launched in the area after the incident.”

Peace committee officials in KP have been targeted in the past by terrorists. In April, there were two incidents targeting peace committees, one of which was in Lakki Marwat.

Separately, security forces on Sunday killed two terrorists and apprehended two others during an operation in Balochistan’s Duki district, a statement from the military’s media wing said.

The statement, issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said that security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the area upon the suspected presence of terrorists..

During the operation, security forces “effectively engaged the Indian-sponsored terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, two Indian-sponsored terrorists were sent to hell, while two terrorists were apprehended,” the ISPR said.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were seized from the dead terrorists, who, according to the military’s media wing, remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

“[A] sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice,” the statement concluded.