‘Pakistan faces food security challenges’

Convener Pakistan Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry regional standing committee on food Shahid Imran said on Sunday that although Pakistan produces ample staple crops, access to food remains limited, especially in rural and underserved areas, due to inadequate infrastructure, inefficient supply chains, and widespread food waste.

Addressing a seminar titled “Food Security in Pakistan”, organized in collaboration with Family Food Products, here, he said that Pakistan’s food security landscape is shaped by a complex interplay of issues related to availability, accessibility, and nutrition. “Despite agriculture being a major sector with key crops like wheat, rice, sugarcane, and cotton, food insecurity still affects around 36.9 percent of the population, according to the World Food Programme,” he said.

He pointed out that a major issue lies in the imbalance between food production and its equitable distribution. Additionally, recurring natural disasters such as floods and droughts, aggravated by climate change, have adversely impacted agricultural output, often resulting in volatile food prices.

Highlighting the social impact, he said poverty is a core driver of food insecurity. “Many families simply cannot afford a nutritious diet, leading to high rates of malnutrition, especially among children. Pakistan ranks among the highest globally for child malnutrition, with widespread stunting, wasting, and micronutrient deficiencies,” he added.