Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Calls to set up price commission

Pakistan Kissan Ittehad President Khalid Mehmood Khokhar has demanded the government to immediately establish a price commission to ensure farmers receive fair returns for their produce.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he said that farming community does not need subsidies but a proper price mechanism that covers production costs and ensures a reasonable profit (25%).

Expressing deep concern over the current agricultural crisis, Khokhar stated that the cost of production had increased by several hundred percent, while crop prices had dropped significantly. He slammed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government over the Swat tragedy and called for its immediate resignation. “In a civilized society, such a government would step down,” he added.

He said nature had blessed Pakistan with immense tourism potential, yet poor infrastructure in areas like KP was holding the country back from earning through this sector. Highlighting the plight of the farming community, Khokhar said mango production had declined by 70 percent, and even wheat country’s major crop had become unviable. “There is no profit in any crop. Farmers are unable to meet daily household expenses,” he said.

He stated that universities like MNSUA in Multan were research bodies and should be fully funded to boost agricultural innovation. He also stressed that farming was the profession of prophets and farmers were defenders of food security. Khokhar urged the government to calculate production costs and offer at least 25 per cent profit on crops. “Without fair pricing, people will not get wheat. It’s time to give farmers the respect and financial returns they deserve”, he added.