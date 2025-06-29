Need for stronger institutional ties between KCCI, Vietnam: Envoy

Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Pham Anh Tuan and Head of the Vietnam Trade Mission Nguyen Thi Diep Ha visited the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where they were warmly received by the KCCI office bearers, senior vice president KCCI Zia Ul Arfeen, and vice president KCCI Faisal Khalil Ahmed. The meeting was attended by former president KCCI Majyd Aziz, former senior vice president KCCI Arshad Islam, former vice president KCCI Nasir Mehmood and KCCI Managing Committee Members. Ambassador Pham Anh Tuan highlighted Vietnam’s business environment and stressed the need for stronger institutional ties between KCCI and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Faisal Khalil Ahmed, vice president KCCI, presented the vote of thanks. He emphasized the importance of mutual delegation exchanges, participation in trade fairs and exhibitions, and identifying key products to boost bilateral trade.