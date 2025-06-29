DG PAA to hold online complaint session on June 30

The Director General of the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) will host a live E-Kachehri (online public hearing) on Monday, June 30 at 11:00 AM, to directly hear and address public complaints related to airports across the country. According to an official statement on Sunday, the DG along with his team will be present to listen to grievances submitted by citizens in real-time. The session will be streamed live on the PAA’s official Facebook page, allowing participants to engage from anywhere in the country. Complainants are encouraged to provide complete information including their full name, contact number, name of the airport, and detailed description of the issue. Wherever possible, supporting documents should also be submitted to facilitate prompt redressal. The Authority emphasized that providing accurate and complete information in the Facebook comment section significantly aids in the timely resolution of issues. This initiative aims to improve transparency, strengthen accountability, and enhance public engagement in matters concerning airport services and facilities nationwide.