Joint wins Eastbourne title to end Eala’s history bid

Australian teenager Maya Joint saved four match points to clinch the WTA title at Eastbourne with a dramatic victory over Alexandra Eala that ended the Filipino’s history bid on Saturday.

Joint survived a tense clash lasting two hours and 26 minutes, emerging with a 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (12/10) win to seal her second WTA Tour title.

In the youngest Eastbourne final since 1981, world number 51 Joint staved off the four championship points in a gripping final-set tie-break.

She finally wrapped up the title by drilling a backhand winner before collapsing to the turf in delight.

Australia’s Maya Joint reacts at match point after beating Philippines’ Alexandra Eala in their women’s singles final tennis match in the Lexus Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, England, on June 28, 2025. (AFP)

“I’m very happy right now, feeling very relieved as well. It was a very difficult match, I’m proud of myself for coming back and staying in the match,” Joint said.

“I’m glad I was able to find a way back. Alex played really well today. She definitely tested me and after the first set she got very aggressive.

“What an amazing crowd, you guys came and supported me every day so thank you.”

Having also defeated former Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur and 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu at Eastbourne over the last week, Joint has underlined her status as one of the rising stars of the women’s tour.

After winning on clay in Rabat in May, the 19-year-old has proved she can thrive on grass as well ahead of the start of Wimbledon on Monday.

Joint was unable to make it two trophies in one day as she and partner Hsieh Su-wei were beaten 6-4, 7-5 by Marie Bouzkova and Anna Danilina in the doubles final.

It was a painful defeat for Eala, who was so close to becoming the first player from the Philippines to win a WTA Tour title.

Philippines’ Alexandra Eala reacts after losing the women’s singles final against Australia’s Maya Joint on June 28, 2025. (Action Images via Reuters)

The 20-year-old wiped away tears of frustration during the on-court trophy presentation.

Eala had become the first Filipino to reach a WTA final after beating Varvara Gracheva in the last four at Eastbourne on Friday. “I want to congratulate Maya for a great match and great tournament,” Eala said.

“This is my first WTA final, it’s a big deal for me and for my country too because it’s historic. I guess that’s also why I’m so emotional.