Museveni, 80, confirms bid for Uganda presidency again in 2026

KAMPALA – Uganda’s long-serving President Yoweri Museveni has officially declared his intention to run in the upcoming 2026 elections, aiming to extend his rule beyond 40 years.

In a statement posted on social media late Saturday, Museveni said he had “expressed my interest” in becoming the presidential flag bearer for his ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party. He has been in power since 1986 after leading a successful guerrilla war.

Although critics have accused him of using state security and patronage to retain control, Museveni insists he seeks reelection to transform Uganda’s economy. “I aim to grow the country to a $500 billion economy in the next five years,” he claimed. Uganda’s GDP currently stands at about $66 billion.

Over the years, Uganda’s constitution has been amended twice by the ruling party—once to remove presidential term limits, and later the age limit—allowing Museveni to remain eligible to contest again.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Bobi Wine, a former pop star whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, has also confirmed his candidacy. Wine finished second in the 2021 election, which he alleged was rigged through intimidation and widespread fraud.

The next presidential vote is scheduled for January 2026, when Ugandans will also elect lawmakers. The contest is expected to reignite debates over democracy, youth leadership, and Uganda’s future path.