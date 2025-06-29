Last pro-democracy party in Hong Kong shuts down amid growing pressure

HONG KONG – The League of Social Democrats (LSD), Hong Kong’s last active pro-democracy group, announced its disbandment on Sunday, citing overwhelming political pressure from years of sweeping national security crackdowns.

The group, co-founded in 2006 by activist Leung Kwok-hung, became known for bold street protests and support for grassroots causes. However, with its leadership largely imprisoned and dissent heavily suppressed, members said they had “no choice” but to dissolve.

Speaking at a press conference, LSD chairperson Chan Po-ying said the group could no longer operate safely. “We have seen civil society vanish, red lines multiply, and freedom disappear,” she said. “We cannot ask our members to risk their freedom.”

This marks the third major opposition group to dissolve in the past two years, following the Democratic Party and Civic Party, amid the tightening grip of China’s national security laws. Passed in 2020 and expanded under Article 23 in 2024, the laws criminalize subversion, sedition, and treason, carrying penalties of up to life in prison.

Many of LSD’s leaders, including Leung and Jimmy Sham, were jailed under the high-profile “47 Democrats” subversion case. Financial pressure also played a role, with the group’s bank accounts frozen in 2023 and no remaining funds to sustain its activities.

Despite the disbandment, LSD members urged the public not to lose hope. “We may be gone as an organization,” said Figo Chan, “but we hope Hongkongers will continue to stand for justice and the vulnerable.”