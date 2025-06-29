Thousands in sinking Tuvalu apply for Australia’s landmark climate visa

SYDNEY – More than one-third of Tuvalu’s population has applied for Australia’s new climate visa, as rising sea levels continue to threaten the tiny Pacific island nation’s survival.

According to Tuvalu’s ambassador to the United Nations, Tapugao Falefou, over 1,100 individuals have registered since the visa program opened, with family members pushing the total number of applicants to more than 4,000.

Tuvalu, made up of nine low-lying atolls between Australia and Hawaii, has a population of around 11,000 and is considered one of the countries most at risk from climate change-induced sea rise.

The climate visa, part of the Falepili Union treaty signed in 2023, allows up to 280 Tuvalu residents annually to live, work, and study in Australia, enjoying access to public services like healthcare and education.

Falefou said the program not only offers hope to residents but could also help those left behind through remittances. He added that the community is eager to see who will be among the first to relocate.

Meanwhile, scientists project that by 2050, daily tides could submerge half of Tuvalu’s main atoll, Funafuti, which houses 60% of the population. In worst-case scenarios, up to 90% of it could be underwater by century’s end.