Standing rainwater raises dengue threat in Karachi

KARACHI – The standing rainwater across roads and neighborhoods in Karachi has sparked fears of a possible dengue outbreak. In response, the Sindh Health Department has issued an advisory, urging immediate action from all relevant authorities.

Following two days of rainfall, several areas including Garden, Lasbela, Jamshed Road, Old City Area, and Ranchore Line remain waterlogged. The stagnant water has begun to pose serious health risks, with experts warning of increased mosquito breeding in such conditions.

Health officials noted that dengue cases tend to rise when humidity levels reach around 60 percent and temperatures remain between 26 to 29 degrees Celsius—conditions that currently prevail in the city.

The Directorate General of Health Services has directed all deputy commissioners, mayors, district chairmen, and health officers across Sindh to launch emergency measures. The advisory stresses the importance of proper waste disposal and sanitation to control the spread of the virus.

Officials highlighted that stagnant rainwater, garbage piles, old tires, flower pots, and open containers are common breeding grounds for mosquitoes. The directive also called for regular inspection of residential areas, parks, commercial zones, and plant nurseries to prevent outbreaks.

Health experts have warned that any delay in cleaning operations could significantly increase the risk of dengue and malaria. The health department has also urged full cooperation and coordination between civic bodies and the public to effectively tackle the situation.