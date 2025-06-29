Ahsan Iqbal blames PTI for targeting institutions, praises government’s economic recovery efforts

NAROWAL – Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal strongly criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday for targeting state institutions, especially through social media campaigns. He accused the party of spreading negativity against the country’s armed forces and undermining national unity.

Speaking at a public ceremony in Narowal, Ahsan Iqbal said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had taken tough but necessary decisions to save Pakistan from economic default. He emphasized that stabilizing the economy was the government’s top priority.

The minister noted that Pakistan’s economic turnaround was swift and unmatched, claiming that no other country has recovered from the brink of bankruptcy as quickly. He credited the cooperation between the civilian leadership and Army Chief General Asim Munir for driving progress.

Ahsan Iqbal also highlighted Pakistan’s recent diplomatic and strategic success, stating that India faced a historic defeat on May 10, while Pakistan showed its strength on the international stage. He contrasted this with PTI’s actions, accusing the party of launching internal attacks through online propaganda.

He condemned PTI’s criticism of the armed forces and state machinery, calling their behavior “disgraceful” and “exposed.” He urged the nation to recognize the threats posed by divisive politics and to unite for the country’s future.

Concluding his speech, the minister praised Pakistan’s security forces for their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to peace, development, and national cohesion.