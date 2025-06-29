PM Shehbaz abolishes PTV fee in power bills to ease burden on consumers

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday announced the elimination of the Pakistan Television (PTV) license fee from electricity bills across the country, offering relief to millions of consumers.

The announcement came during the official launch of the “Apna Meter, Apni Reading” mobile application in Islamabad. The app aims to involve citizens directly in the meter reading process and boost transparency in power billing.

The PTV fee had been a mandatory charge in monthly electricity bills for years. However, the government decided to abolish it as part of broader efforts to ease the financial burden on households already struggling with rising utility costs.

While speaking at the event, Prime Minister Sharif emphasized that the decision is aligned with the government’s ongoing reforms in the energy sector. He said these reforms focus on lowering power costs and protecting consumer rights through better oversight and technology.

Additionally, the prime minister said recent cuts in electricity tariffs were made possible through falling global oil prices and successful negotiations with independent power producers (IPPs). These steps, he noted, reflect the government’s commitment to fiscal stability and public relief.

He also directed the Ministry of Energy to ensure a smooth and fast rollout of the mobile app nationwide, while instructing the Ministry of Information to raise awareness among the public about the new system and its benefits.