Pakistan thrash South Korea 91-6 to extend winning streak at youth netball championship

Pakistan’s youth netball team delivered a sensational performance on Sunday, crushing South Korea 91-6 at the Asian Youth Netball Championship 2025. With this dominant win, Pakistan secured its third consecutive victory and now tops Pool B.

The team controlled the game from the opening whistle, racing to a 23-2 lead in the first quarter. By halftime, Pakistan had widened the gap to 45-3, eventually closing the match at an overwhelming 91-6 scoreline.

Star players Leya Raza Shah, Alisha Naveed, Haleema, Sarina Hussain, Jasmine Farooq, Farah Rasheed, Amani, Parisa, Sumayya Ahmed, and Alina all played key roles in the victory. Their coordination, speed, and accuracy left the hosts struggling to respond.

Earlier, Pakistan beat Saudi Arabia 71-15 on Friday and outclassed Chinese Taipei 56-32 on Saturday. The team will now face Japan on Monday and the Maldives on Tuesday in their remaining group matches.

The Pakistan Netball Federation praised head coach Amanda Newton for her exceptional coaching and technical guidance, crediting her as a driving force behind the team’s strong performance. A post on social media thanked her for her dedication and leadership.

The championship, held at Jeonju Hwasan Gymnasium from June 27 to July 4, features 11 countries split into two groups. Pakistan is placed in Group B alongside Japan, Korea, Maldives, Chinese Taipei, and Saudi Arabia. Group A includes Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, and India.