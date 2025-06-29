Ziarat dam rescue: Two women saved, one missing; flash flood in Zhob kills four

Two women were rescued after falling into a dam in the Killi Zazagi area of Ziarat, Balochistan, while a third woman remains missing. Rescue teams acted quickly and shifted the survivors to the District Headquarters Hospital for treatment, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The incident has raised serious concerns about safety at recreational spots, especially during the summer months when many families visit hill stations like Ziarat for picnics and vacations.

Meanwhile, in a separate and tragic incident in Zhob, three sisters and their niece lost their lives when a sudden flash flood swept away their vehicle. The victims were part of a six-member family enjoying a picnic when the disaster struck unexpectedly.

Rescue teams managed to save two family members, but sadly, the four women drowned. Their bodies were later recovered and returned to their hometown for funeral prayers, as a heartbroken community gathered to mourn the loss.

Such back-to-back tragedies highlight the urgent need for better weather alerts and safety measures, particularly in flood-prone and tourist-heavy areas of Balochistan during monsoon season.