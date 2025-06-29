New app lets consumers submit meter readings to prevent overbilling

ISLAMABAD – In a major move towards billing transparency, the Ministry of Power Division has launched the Power Smart App under the “Apna Meter, Apni Reading” initiative. The app allows electricity consumers to take control of their meter readings and avoid overbilling.

Formally launched by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the app enables users to photograph their electricity meter on a set date and upload the image through the app. The bill for that month will be generated using this user-submitted image, ensuring accurate and timely readings.

Officials say the app will help consumers avoid common issues like delayed readings, human errors, and inflated bills. More importantly, it empowers consumers to become active participants in the billing process, promoting transparency and accountability.

One of the biggest benefits lies in protecting subsidy-eligible users. For instance, those using up to 200 units of electricity qualify for a subsidised bill of around Rs 2,330. If their consumption mistakenly crosses that limit due to late or incorrect readings, their bills can soar past Rs 8,000. The app ensures that such users keep their subsidies through timely, accurate submissions.

Moreover, once a consumer uploads a reading on the due date, any later reading by the power utility will be ignored. Only the submitted image will be used to calculate the bill, reducing manipulation or administrative errors.

The Power Division says this step will drastically lower complaints about overbilling and build public trust. By giving users control over their readings, the government hopes to create a more transparent and fair electricity billing system.