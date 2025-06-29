Serbia vows more arrests after massive anti-government protest turns violent

BELGRADE – Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has announced more arrests following a massive anti-government protest in Belgrade that ended in violent clashes between protesters and police. Dozens have already been detained.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Vucic accused protest leaders of promoting violence and blamed them for attacks on law enforcement. He specifically named University of Belgrade’s dean, Vladan Djokic, for allegedly participating in efforts to “undermine the state.”

The protest, led by students, drew tens of thousands of demonstrators demanding early parliamentary elections and denouncing the current government as “illegitimate.” Clashes broke out after the rally ended, with police using batons and pepper spray while protesters hurled rocks and bottles.

According to authorities, 48 police officers were injured and 22 protesters sought medical treatment. Interior Minister Ivica Dacic confirmed that out of 77 detained individuals, 38 remain in custody facing criminal charges related to the unrest.

The demonstrations began after a tragic rail station canopy collapse in Novi Sad last November, which killed 16 people. Many blamed the incident on state corruption and poor oversight of infrastructure projects.

Despite calls for early elections, Vucic has ruled out a snap vote before 2027. He praised law enforcement for controlling the situation and warned, “The time of accountability is coming. Serbia cannot be destroyed through violence.” Critics, however, accuse Vucic of tightening his grip on power while suppressing democratic freedoms.