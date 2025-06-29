Ukrainian F-16 pilot killed defending against massive Russian airstrike

KYIV – A Ukrainian F-16 pilot was killed while bravely defending against one of Russia’s largest aerial attacks in recent months, Ukrainian officials confirmed on Sunday. The air assault included hundreds of drones and missiles, adding to the growing pressure on Ukraine’s air defense systems.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for stronger Western support, emphasizing the urgent need for more Patriot missile batteries. “This war must end — Ukraine needs stronger air defenses to save lives,” he stated after the attack, which injured at least seven people and damaged residential and industrial infrastructure.

The Ukrainian Air Force revealed that the fallen pilot had successfully downed seven airborne targets before his aircraft was hit. Despite efforts to steer the F-16 away from populated areas, the pilot could not eject in time and died in the crash. This marks Ukraine’s third F-16 loss since the war began.

The overnight attack saw Russia launch 60 missiles and 477 drones at Ukrainian cities, with explosions reported in Lviv, Poltava, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, and Ivano-Frankivsk. Ukrainian forces intercepted 38 missiles and destroyed over 200 drones, according to military sources. However, many buildings and critical infrastructure still suffered significant damage.

Officials in the Cherkasy region confirmed six injuries, including one child, after three apartment buildings and a college were hit. In Ivano-Frankivsk, one woman was injured, while industrial sites in Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk were also targeted. Images from the scene showed buildings with burnt walls, shattered windows, and residents being evacuated.

Zelenskiy urged the U.S. and European allies to accelerate support, saying Ukraine stands ready to purchase American defense systems if given the chance. He added that only political will and stronger international backing could help Ukraine fend off future attacks and ultimately bring the war to an end.