Israel orders Gaza evacuations as Trump urges immediate ceasefire

GAZA/CAIRO – Israel has ordered residents in northern Gaza to evacuate to southern areas as it intensifies its military campaign against Hamas. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly called for an immediate end to the war and urged both sides to “make the deal in Gaza” and secure the release of hostages.

The Israeli army issued the evacuation order via text messages and social media, telling residents to head toward Al-Mawasi in Khan Younis, which has been marked as a humanitarian zone. However, Palestinian and UN officials warn that no place in Gaza is truly safe due to ongoing bombardments across the strip.

Israeli forces said they are escalating operations in Jabalia and Gaza City to dismantle what they called “terrorist capabilities.” Overnight strikes reportedly destroyed multiple homes and killed at least six people in Jabalia. In Khan Younis, five more people died when an airstrike hit a tent camp near the designated humanitarian area.

As fighting expands, Arab mediators including Egypt and Qatar—supported by the U.S.—are renewing efforts to broker a ceasefire. A Hamas official confirmed that the group is willing to restart negotiations but insists that any deal must guarantee a full Israeli withdrawal and an end to the war. Hamas has also offered to release the remaining hostages—believed to number 20—under these conditions.

Tensions have surged further following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, pushing international interest in ending the 20-month-long Gaza conflict. The Israeli government maintains it will not halt operations until Hamas is disarmed and dismantled, a condition the group continues to reject.

The war began in October 2023 when Hamas launched a deadly cross-border attack, killing 1,200 Israelis and taking 251 hostages. Since then, Israel’s retaliatory strikes have killed over 56,000 Palestinians, displaced millions, and turned large parts of Gaza into rubble, according to Gaza’s health ministry.