Chaos at Karachi education boards puts students’ academic future in jeopardy

KARACHI – The Sindh government’s move to assign dual charge of both the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) and the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) to one officer has triggered serious administrative disruption. The decision has left the futures of hundreds of students uncertain and sparked growing unrest in the education sector.

Ghulam Hussain Sohoo, who currently heads both BSEK and BIEK, is reportedly struggling to manage the workload effectively. Sources from the Provincial Education Department revealed that many key processes, especially at BIEK, have stalled due to the chairman’s divided attention and delayed decision-making.

One of the most pressing concerns is the delay in releasing scrutiny results for BIEK’s first-year students. Despite numerous appeals from teachers, staff, and students, Chairman Sohoo has allegedly refused to sign the necessary files. Students have already taken their second-year exams and applied to universities, but without updated first-year results, their admissions now hang in the balance.

In response, frustrated students and parents held a protest outside the BIEK chairman’s office on Friday. Carrying placards and chanting slogans, they demanded urgent action. Many expressed anger over months of being denied access to the chairman, who is frequently reported as “unavailable” despite repeated requests for meetings.

Adding to the crisis, a raid by BIEK’s monitoring team at SM Arts and Commerce College uncovered organized rooftop cheating during exams. Although the team confiscated 44 phones and other materials, the items were reportedly returned without any legal action, highlighting alarming gaps in exam security and accountability.

Meanwhile, both the Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association (SPLA) and the All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) BIEK Unit have raised their voices, demanding immediate government intervention. Students have also appealed directly to the Sindh chief minister, calling for swift action to release results and restore stability in the education boards.