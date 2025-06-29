PTI suspensions weaken opposition’s grip in Punjab assembly

LAHORE – The suspension of 26 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members has delivered a major blow to the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, limiting its ability to influence legislative proceedings. With only 79 active members remaining, the opposition no longer holds the minimum number required to call a session.

According to Punjab Assembly rules, at least 93 members must sign a request to requisition a session. Before the suspensions, the opposition had a strength of 105. However, the removal of 26 PTI lawmakers has left them short by 14 members, effectively restricting their legislative power.

Political analysts say this shift not only reduces the numerical strength of the opposition but also disrupts their strategy to pressure the ruling party from within the assembly. Until the suspended members are reinstated, the opposition cannot legally submit a requisition to convene a session.

This development has sparked concerns about fair representation in the assembly. Legal experts warn that such suspensions can lead to legislative gridlock, particularly when crucial debates or oversight sessions are needed on public matters.

Meanwhile, government officials remain silent on when or if the suspended members will be reinstated. Opposition leaders have called the move “politically motivated” and fear it could set a precedent for further weakening democratic mechanisms.

As the political climate in Punjab remains tense, the current imbalance in the assembly could impact upcoming legislative actions. Observers believe the opposition’s reduced voice might shift the assembly’s focus entirely in favor of the ruling party’s agenda.