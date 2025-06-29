71 killed in Israeli strike on Iran’s Evin prison as regional tensions boil over

TEHRAN – Iran has confirmed that 71 people were killed when Israel targeted Tehran’s Evin Prison during a major airstrike on June 23. The attack marked a dramatic escalation, striking not just military or nuclear sites, but also one of Iran’s most symbolic detention centers.

Iranian judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir said the victims included prison staff, military service members, detainees, visiting family members, and nearby residents. The prison’s administrative building was also damaged, and remaining inmates have since been relocated to other facilities in Tehran province.

Evin Prison, known for housing political prisoners and foreign nationals, including two French citizens, became a flashpoint in the 12-day conflict. France’s Foreign Minister condemned the attack, calling it “unacceptable” as it endangered French citizens Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris held there.

Meanwhile, Iran held a large funeral procession on Saturday in Tehran to mourn military commanders and top officials killed during Israeli strikes. Thousands gathered in Enghelab Square, waving Iranian flags and marching toward Azadi Square in a show of national unity and grief.

The war, which began on June 13 with Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites, caused heavy losses on both sides. Iran reported at least 610 deaths and nearly 5,000 injuries, while Israel confirmed 28 fatalities and over 3,200 wounded. Key infrastructure, including hospitals and energy facilities, was severely damaged.

A US-brokered ceasefire took effect on June 24, just after Iran fired missiles at a major American airbase in Qatar. Despite the pause in fighting, both Iran and Israel have warned of retaliation if tensions flare again. Nearly nine million Iranians have been displaced, fleeing major cities amid ongoing fears of renewed violence.