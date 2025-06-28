13 soldiers martyred in North Waziristan suicide attack

Thirteen soldiers were martyred and three civilians injured, including two children and a woman, in a suicide bombing targeting a security forces convoy in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the attack was carried out using an explosive-laden vehicle that struck the lead vehicle of the convoy after an initial suicide bomber was intercepted.

“A vehicle-borne suicide bomber attempted to detonate himself near the security forces convoy but was intercepted by the leading group, foiling his nefarious design,” the ISPR said. “However, in their desperation, an explosive-laden vehicle was rammed into one of the vehicles of the leading group by the Indian-sponsored Kharjis.”

The military condemned the attack as a “cowardly and barbaric” act, stating that it was planned and orchestrated by India and executed by its proxy terrorists.

“As a result, thirteen brave sons of the soil embraced shahadat,” the statement added. “Three innocent civilians, including two children and a woman, were also severely injured.”

In the aftermath of the attack, security forces launched a sanitisation operation in the area. “During the ensuing exchange of fire, 14 terrorists were killed,” the statement said, adding that the operation was still ongoing to eliminate any remaining threats.

The soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty were identified as Subedar Zahid Iqbal (45, Karak), Havildar Sohrab Khan (39, Naseerabad), Havildar Mian Yousaf (41, Buner), Naik Khitab Shah (34, Lower Dir), Lance Naik Ismail (32, Naseerabad), Sepoy Rohail (30, Mirpur Khas), Sepoy Muhammad Ramzan (33, Dera Ghazi Khan), Sepoy Nawab (30, Quetta), Sepoy Zubair Ahmed (24, Naseerabad), Sepoy Muhammad Sahki (31, Dera Ghazi Khan), Sepoy Hashim Abbasi (20, Abbottabad), Sepoy Muddasir Ejaz (25, Layyah), and Sepoy Manzar Ali (23, Mardan).

The military stated that the injured civilians were provided immediate medical assistance, and further updates on their condition would follow.

“The security forces of Pakistan, along with the nation, remain resolute in their determination to eliminate terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said, adding that the sacrifices of soldiers and civilians “further reinforce our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation at all costs.”

Separately, Field Marshal Munir visited the Corps Headquarters in Peshawar, where he was briefed on the prevailing security situation and ongoing counter-terrorism operations, according to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The statement said, “During the visit, the field marshal also attended the funeral of martyrs of the incident at Bannu Garrison and visited the injured at Bannu Combined Military Hospital.

“COAS (Munir) paid rich tribute to the unwavering courage and resilience of Pakistan’s security forces, who continue to confront and neutralise the Indian-sponsored Fitna-al-Khawarij with exemplary valour.”

The ISPR further said that the army chief vowed to bring “all facilitators, abettors, and perpetrators of terrorism” to justice, assuring “swift and decisive retribution” against those who undermine the country’s stability.

“The field marshal also emphasised the critical need for institutional capacity enhancement of civilian law enforcement agencies, particularly the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police,” the statement said.

“He urged relevant government stakeholders to prioritise these efforts, while reaffirming the Army’s continued support in building and augmenting the capabilities of law enforcement institutions.” The latest attack comes days after two soldiers were martyred and 11 terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in KP’s South Waziristan district.