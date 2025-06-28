Pakistan ‘net region stabiliser’ following Indian aggression: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir on Saturday stated that Pakistan proved itself as a “net region stabiliser” after having repelled Indian military aggression twice and demonstrating its commitment to regional security.

The remarks followed recent tensions between India and Pakistan over New Delhi’s allegations against Islamabad, without evidence, about a deadly attack in occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

Pakistan had strongly denied the allegations and called for a neutral probe. As the situation turned into a military confrontation between the nuclear powers, it took American intervention for both sides to agree to a ceasefire.

Speaking at the Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi, COAS Munir said that Pakistan will protect its sovereignty and national interests decisively and without hesitation, state media PTV reported. The report quoted the army chief as saying, “In recent years, India has twice undertaken acts of unprovoked aggression against Pakistan, which were met with our resolute response.”

“Despite grave provocations, Pakistan acted with restraint and maturity, and demonstrated its commitment to regional peace and stability, leading to its role as a net regional stabiliser,” he added.

He further said that India was “deliberately creating tension in the region” when Pakistan was close to eliminating terrorism, PTV said on X.

COAS Munir also highlighted the Kashmir issue, saying, “At such a time, we must remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers who are struggling against India’s illegal occupation.”

“Pakistan is a strong advocate for a just resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with United Nations resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people,” he added.

He called for a “just and peaceful resolution” to the Kashmir issue for lasting peace in the region.