CM orders provision of E-buses for South Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has issued clear instructions to prioritize the provision of electric buses to the districts of South Punjab, with a special focus on reaching remote and underdeveloped areas.

Chairing a meeting to review the Transport Department’s progress, here on Saturday, she reiterated her commitment to ensuring equitable development across all regions of the province.

During the briefing, the Transport Department presented updates on ongoing and upcoming projects, particularly the electric bus initiative.

The CM stressed the need to break the long-standing pattern of introducing modern facilities only in major urban centers. She said that the government’s aim is to elevate rural areas to the same standard as big cities, ensuring equal access to modern transport services for all.

In the first phase, 240 electric buses will be distributed to 24 underdeveloped districts as a matter of priority. Between August and October, an additional 500 e-buses will be provided to Lahore, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Multan, and Rawalpindi. Furthermore, 600 more e-buses are scheduled to arrive in Punjab between November and December.

Under the Punjab Clean Air Program, 400 electric buses will also be deployed in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, and Kasur to promote environmentally friendly transportation.

The meeting also featured a detailed review of the Gujranwala Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

The 22-kilometer-long BRT corridor from Rahwali to Eminabad will include 28 stations and will offer two-way service every eight minutes. To support the project, four electric bus depots will be established in Gujranwala. A smart traffic control solution will be implemented along the route to manage flow effectively. In addition, 80 feeder buses will be launched to ensure connectivity between the city and surrounding suburban areas. A proposal to extend the BRT route was also discussed.

Progress on the Red Line and Orange Line transport systems in Faisalabad was reviewed as well. The Red Line, spanning 23.4 kilometers with 24 stations, is projected to carry over 185,000 passengers, while the Orange Line, stretching 29 kilometers with 21 stations, is expected to serve more than 111,000 commuters. Following the Chief Minister’s directive, the route from FIEDMC to Salami Chowk has also been added to the transport development plan.

CM Maryam Nawaz instructed the Transport Department to begin all public welfare projects without delay and emphasized that the planning of e-bus routes must be guided by actual public commuting needs. She reiterated her commitment to equitable development, stating that all districts hold equal importance and that progress must be inclusive and far-reaching. “Our approach should be entirely people-centric,” she said. “In this journey of progress, every citizen must have equal access to opportunities and facilities.