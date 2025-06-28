Global ranking of green passport improves

Pakistani citizens can now travel to 32 countries either visa-free or with visa-on-arrival access, following a notable improvement in the global ranking of the Pakistani passport. According to the latest data released by the international ranking platform Henley & Partners, Pakistan’s passport currently ranks 100th globally, a jump from its 113th position in 2021. The improvement is seen as a reflection of Pakistan’s enhanced diplomatic outreach and evolving international relations. The development comes just days after Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed an agreement allowing holders of diplomatic and official passports from both countries to travel without the need for a visa.