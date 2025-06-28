FIA arrests two for human trafficking and visa fraud

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Multan Zone has arrested two individuals involved in human trafficking and visa fraud as part of its ongoing crackdown on illegal migration networks.

The arrests were made during major operations in different parts of the city.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the arrested suspects have been identified as Muhammad Muzammil and Sher Khan. Both individuals were allegedly running scams by promising overseas employment to citizens in exchange for large sums of money.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Muhammad Muzammil tricked a citizen into paying Rs 852,000 by offering a fake job opportunity in Saudi Arabia. Similarly, Sher Khan allegedly defrauded another individual of Rs 2 million with a false promise of employment in the United Kingdom.

Despite taking significant amounts from their victims, the suspects failed to deliver on their promises and later went into hiding. The FIA successfully traced and arrested them from different localities in Multan.

The accused are now in FIA custody, and further investigation has been initiated to uncover more details and identify any possible accomplices.

The FIA has reiterated its commitment to combating human trafficking and protecting citizens from such fraudulent activities. The agency has urged the public to remain cautious and verify the credibility of job agents and visa consultants before making any financial transactions.