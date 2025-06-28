20-year jail term awarded to man for assaulting minor girls

Additional Sessions Judge Asad Ullah Saraj has awarded 20-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a man in a rape attempt case, registered by Saddar police station. According to the prosecution, accused Muhammad Usman Hamza, a resident of Chak No. 232-RB Baway Wali, had seduced two minor girls — nine-year-old Sadia Shabbir and 10-year-old Kiran Fatima — and attempted to sexually assault them. The Saddar police registered a case under sections 376 and 511 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on July 12, 2022 and submitted the challan in the court of law. After observing the evidence and listening to witnesses, the judge awarded 20-year RI to Usman Hamza. The convict was also directed to pay Rs. 600,000 to the victims under Section 544-A of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). The court also directed the convict to pay a fine of Rs. 200,000 and he would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months if he failed to pay fine.