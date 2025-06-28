Fragile Ground

A child born on U.S. soil used to be a citizen without question. That clarity (once a cornerstone of American identity) is now in doubt. The recent decision by the United States Supreme Court to sidestep a definitive ruling on birthright citizenship has unsettled one of the most established principles of modern law: that the place of birth, not the parents’ passports, determines legal belonging.

While the Court did not revoke the constitutional protection under the Fourteenth Amendment, it declined to confirm that children born to undocumented immigrants are unquestionably covered by it. The result is a legal grey zone. Narrow in language but broad in consequence, the ruling has reignited fears that citizenship in the U.S. may soon hinge on ancestry and immigration status rather than birth alone.

At stake is more than a judicial precedent. Birthright citizenship (jus soli) has functioned for over a century as a stabilising force in diverse societies. It ensures that no child is born stateless within a country’s borders. The United States, alongside a handful of nations, has long defended this principle. Now, that commitment appears uncertain.

For thousands of Pakistani families in the US–many in mixed-status households–the ambiguity has created anxiety. What was once automatic is now politically vulnerable.

Pakistan should take note. Our citizenship law, codified in 1951, grants nationality to nearly all children born within the country. Yet in practice, millions, particularly those born to long-term Afghan residents, remain undocumented. The principle is sound but its application, uneven. Statelessness in Pakistan endures despite clear legal provisions, sustained by administrative inaction and political reluctance.

Pakistan’s courts have occasionally stepped in to protect inclusive readings of the law, but a consistent policy is still lacking. With over a million refugees and undocumented individuals, clarity on who belongs is no longer optional.

The US ruling reflects a global trend: even rights once thought permanent can erode under political pressure. Citizenship, once assumed, is now debated. If the right to belong is made conditional–on documents, status, or ancestry–then the legal foundation of equality would surely begin to crack. Thinking again, it already has. *