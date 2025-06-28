Iran-Israel Ceasefire and Pakistan

After twelve days of bloody clashes, aerial bombardments, missile barrages, the loss of innocent lives, and a bitter conflict that brought the region to the brink of war, Iran and Israel have finally agreed to a ceasefire. This truce emerged at a time when the international community-especially the Muslim world-was gripped by deep anxiety and concern.

From the very beginning of the conflict, it became clear that if this confrontation was not stopped, it could engulf the entire Middle East and spiral into a devastating global crisis.There are several critical aspects of this war and its resolution that deserve close analysis. The most significant among them is the collapse of a long-standing myth propagated for decades-that Israel is an invincible state. Iran’s missile and drone strikes, along with the activation of regional resistance groups, exposed the vulnerabilities in Israel’s defense system, especially the Iron Dome, which proved to be not always effective and showed significant flaws.

For the first time, Israel faced such an intense and sustained military response from an organized state. These attacks not only targeted Israeli military installations but also had a deep psychological impact. The frequent alarms in civilian areas, the search for shelters, and a pervasive atmosphere of fear shook Israeli society. This shattered the myth of Zionist invincibility.On the other hand, Iran learned a hard lesson: an external show of strength alone is not enough to defeat the enemy-internal stability and national unity are equally crucial. Israel successfully targeted several locations within Iran, and a major reason for that success was the presence of traitorous elements within Iran. The Iranian Army Chief and Intelligence Chief were martyred in Israeli attacks, which involved coordination between India’s RAW and Israel’s Mossad. These are the same Indian spies and RAW agents about whom Pakistan’s intelligence agencies had repeatedly warned Iran in the past.

Pakistani intelligence agencies, particularly the ISI, had timely and repeatedly informed Iran that RAW had established networks inside Iran in various fields. These networks aimed to destabilize Iran, create rifts between Iran and Pakistan, and pass sensitive information to Israel and the United States. Unfortunately, Iran paid little heed to these warnings.Now is the time for Iran to activate its security apparatus and eradicate the germs of betrayal from within its system.

A surprising player in this ceasefire was U.S. President Donald Trump, who confirmed in a tweet that Iran and Israel had agreed to a truce, stating that both nations were exhausted. It’s also likely that Pakistan played a significant behind-the-scenes role in facilitating this ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Palestine, Lebanon, and now Iran have repeatedly come under attack, yet the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) does not go beyond issuing formal statements. The Muslim world must awaken its collective conscience. We must realize that if Iran is isolated today, tomorrow another Muslim country could become the target of Israeli or American aggression.We need to move beyond oil reserves, arms purchases, and fiery speeches, and formulate a collective defense and diplomatic strategy.

Throughout this crisis, Pakistan maintained a serious, balanced, and wise stance. The Foreign Office of Pakistan not only condemned the war clearly but also voiced concerns over U.S. attacks. Furthermore, Pakistan openly declared that its territory, airspace, or maritime space had not been used in any way for attacks on Iran. This stance not only reflects Pakistan’s diplomatic maturity but also sends a message to the global community that Pakistan seeks peace in the region and does not support military adventurism.This position should also be reassuring for Iran-especially since Pakistan’s Army Chief met with U.S. President Donald Trump and expressed disapproval of Israeli aggression. President Trump himself told reporters that Pakistan’s Army Chief did not welcome the Iran-Israel conflict.Field Marshal Asim Munir’s role in this war is commendable. He firmly presented Pakistan’s stance to Donald Trump. This meeting also marked a diplomatic victory for Pakistan, as the U.S. acknowledged Pakistan’s responsible role in the India-Pakistan context. Credit is also due to General Faisal Naseer and the Pakistani diplomatic staff in the U.S. who helped secure global diplomatic success against a large country like India. Thanks to their efforts, the Middle East was saved from descending into a broader bloodbath.

The Iran-Israel war was bloody and tragic, but it offered many lessons that, if understood, could lead to a better future. Israel’s vulnerabilities have been exposed, Iran must undergo internal reform, and the Muslim world must recognize the power of collective action.

This ceasefire is not merely a silence of weapons-it is an opportunity. A new beginning. A time for new alliances and the formation of a strong, dignified Muslim world-one that does not have to look toward the West for decisions and one that, in the face of future aggression, compels the enemy to think a hundred times before attacking.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.