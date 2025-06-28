India’s Defiance Fails at Court

Water is life. This isn’t a slogan or a political catchphrase. It’s a fact. History shows that rivers, like borders, can unite or divide nations. The Indus River sustains millions across Pakistan and India, serving as both a source of life and a point of contention. The Court of Arbitration’s recent verdict on the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing water dispute between these two countries.

Since the Indus Waters Treaty was signed in 1960, it has survived wars, political upheavals, and shifting alliances. However, national interests and regional rivalries have constantly tested its resilience. Recently, India attempted to unilaterally suspend the treaty’s mechanisms, directly challenging the strength of international law against political will.

Justice, once set in motion, cannot be derailed by political will alone.

In South Asia, water security is deeply intertwined with national security. The Court’s firm affirmation of its jurisdiction and competence sets a significant precedent. Justice does not bend to unilateral actions; India’s effort to halt the Indus Waters Treaty has failed.

At the heart of this dispute lies a contest between the rule of law and the temptation of unilateral action. India tried to put the IWT in abeyance, but the Court firmly rejected this move. The Court’s supplemental award delivers a clear message: no single party can hold international treaties and their dispute resolution mechanisms hostage. This decision stings Delhi because the court exposed an uncomfortable truth: international law is not a menu from which India can pick and choose. One cannot enforce the rules when convenient and discard them when inconvenient. This verdict exposed that hypocrisy. Treaties bind all parties, and their dispute mechanisms are not optional. The Court branded India’s attempt to hold the IWT hostage as illegitimate.

The Court’s verdict goes beyond a legal pronouncement; it reaffirms that international law’s architecture can withstand such challenges.

For Pakistan, the verdict brings both vindication and relief. Islamabad’s decision to pursue resolution through established legal channels, rather than escalation or rhetoric, has paid off. For India, this moment calls for reflection. Legal setbacks are never easy, but doubling down on defiance risks further diplomatic isolation and erodes trust-not just with Pakistan, but also with the wider international community that depends on the sanctity of treaties.

So where do we stand now? The legal smokescreen has vanished. India’s excuses-“abeyance,” “procedural tricks”-have crumbled. The world is watching, and India must now respond positively. Only one path remains: dialogue. Not grudging dialogue, nor talks with hidden agendas, but genuine engagement.

The Court’s ruling has shifted the conversation from confrontation to dialogue. The way forward is clear: both countries must return to the negotiating table, not only to resolve technical water disputes but also to address the deeper issues that have divided them for generations. The world is not just watching to see who “wins” or “loses,” but to witness whether two nuclear-armed neighbors can choose cooperation over conflict.

Ultimately, the Indus Waters verdict teaches humility to all states tempted by unilateralism. Justice, once set in motion, cannot be derailed by political will alone. Treaties are not conveniences to be used or discarded at will; they form the bedrock of a stable international order.

The Indus will keep flowing. The question is whether India will move with the current of this verdict-or resist and risk isolation. The water, and the world, are waiting. The next move belongs to India.

The writer is MS Research Scholar at IIUI, a freelance content writer and a columnist