Heavy monsoon rains trigger flood alert across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a nationwide alert for heavy monsoon rains and possible flooding over the next 24 to 48 hours. The alert warns of dangerous weather conditions, especially in mountainous and low-lying regions across the country.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, there is a high risk of glacier lake outburst floods (GLOF) in areas such as Badswat, Honarchi, Tarsat Hindur, Darkut, and Ishkoman. Melting glaciers in these regions may lead to flash floods. NDMA has also highlighted potential flood threats in Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Bagh, and Kotli due to expected heavy downpours in Azad Kashmir.

Moreover, several districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa—including Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Upper and Lower Dir, Kohistan, Bannu, Karak, and Waziristan—are likely to experience strong winds, dust storms, and heavy rain. Urban flooding is also expected in major Punjab cities such as Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Kasur, and Mandi Bahauddin.

In Balochistan, areas like Quetta, Ziarat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Sibi, Dera Bugti, and Loralai may face heavy rain accompanied by dust storms and gusty winds. Similarly, heavy showers are forecast in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Badin, Umerkot, and Jacobabad in Sindh. Waterlogging in low-lying areas and disruption of power supply is expected in both Sindh and Punjab plains.

Furthermore, landslides are likely in hilly areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, especially in Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Rawalakot, Hattian Bala, and Haveli. People living in these areas are advised to take extra precautions as landslides and flooding can pose serious risks to life and property.

NDMA has urged all citizens to avoid weak structures, electric poles, and billboards during storms and heavy rain. The authority also warned that visibility may drop significantly during dust storms, increasing the risk of accidents. All relevant departments have been instructed to prepare for any emergency and take advance measures. People are encouraged to stay updated using the official NDMA Disaster Alert app.