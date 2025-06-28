No Pakistani university among top 350 in QS world rankings 2026

The QS World University Rankings 2026 have been released, and not a single Pakistani university made it to the top 350 institutions globally. However, two federal universities — Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) in Islamabad and the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) — managed to secure positions at 354 and 371 respectively.

Despite being one of the country’s largest institutions, the University of Karachi only managed to be placed among the top 1001 universities. Unfortunately, no other university from Sindh succeeded in entering the top 1500 global rankings. This reflects a concerning gap in higher education development in the province compared to other regions.

Globally, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) retained its position as the world’s best university. Imperial College London came second, followed by Stanford University, University of Oxford, Harvard University, University of Cambridge, ETH Zurich, National University of Singapore, UCL London, and the California Institute of Technology completing the top ten list.

According to the QS 2026 data, a total of 18 universities from Pakistan were listed among the 1500 global institutions. Quaid-i-Azam University led the national ranking at 354, followed by NUST at 371, Punjab University at 542, LUMS at 555, and the University of Agriculture Faisalabad at 654.

Other Pakistani universities on the list included COMSATS Islamabad (664), PIEAS (721), UET Lahore (801), University of Peshawar (901), Lahore University (951), Aga Khan University and University of Karachi (1001), Bahauddin Zakariya University, IIUI, Riphah International University, UMT (1201), and Islamia University Bahawalpur at 1401.

QS will release its South Asia rankings for 2026 by the end of this year or early next year. In the 2025 South Asia rankings, the University of Karachi was ranked 58, Aga Khan University was at 62, and IBA Karachi stood at 70. Several other institutions such as Iqra University, Sukkur IBA, NED, Dow University, Mehran University, Ziauddin University, University of Sindh, and the University of Balochistan also secured spots ranging between 110 and 278.